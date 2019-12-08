'Frozen 2' nears $1B at box office after topping charts for third straight weekend

Disney's "Frozen 2" is well on its way to earning $1 billion globally after topping box office charts for the third straight weekend.

The animated film took in $34.7 million in North America and $90 million internationally this weekend, putting its total haul at $920 million globally.

If and when it tops the $1 billion mark, it would be the sixth Disney film to do so this year.

"Toy Story 4," "Avengers: Endgame," "Aladdin," "Captain Marvel" and "The Lion King" all eclipsed that number in 2019. Disney's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is also expected to hit $1 billion when it is released Dec. 20.

The numbers mark a successful follow-up to the original "Frozen," which also topped $1 billion after it was released in November 2013.

Coming in second this weekend was "Knives Out" from Lionsgate, which took in $14.5 million.

The Disney-Fox film "Ford v Ferrari" came in third, with $6.58 million in ticket sales.

Rounding out the top five were "Queen and Slim" with $6.53 million, and "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" with $5.2 million.

On the other end of the spectrum, this weekend produced an outright flop in “Playmobil: The Movie," the week's only new wide release. The STX Films release was never expected to do well, but it bombed so thoroughly that it will rank among the worst-performing wide-releases ever. It grossed $670,000 in 2,337 venues, giving it a per-theater average of just $286.

A handful of companies combined to produce the $75 million French film, including Wild Bunch and Pathe.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.