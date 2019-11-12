Move over ‘Joker,' LEGO has something for fans of classic 'Batman'

The new “Joker” movie may be hot right now but LEGO is highlighting a “Batman” classic.

As a tribute to the 30th anniversary of the 1989 “Batman” film — starring Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne and directed by Tim Burton — the company is releasing a 3,306-piece Batmobile kit, showcasing the iconic bat-winged car with all the familiar trimmings.

It will be available Nov. 29 starting at $249.99.

The toy features wheel trims with the Bat logo, ornamental grappling hooks on each side of the car, a slide-open cockpit and two hidden machine guns that tuck behind the vehicle’s doors. The set also comes with Batman, Joker and Vicki Vale mini figurines.

The release of the toy this month may be a good move as holiday shopping ramps up. In 2018, 174 million U.S. consumers went shopping online or in-store over Thanksgiving weekend, according to the National Retail Federation.

They spent a whopping $5 billion online in 24 hours.

This year, Americans are expected to spend $87 billion overall, or $397 per person.

There is no shortage of fan frenzy, either. The 1989 release of “Batman” grossed $251 million in the United States. “Joker,” which debuted Nov. 1, so far has grossed $299 million.

