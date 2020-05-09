Mother’s Day spending 2020: Here’s how people plan to celebrate

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Even though the coronavirus pandemic could be keeping people from being with their loved ones this Mother’s Day, that doesn’t mean people won’t be spending money for their moms, according to a new study.

In fact, consumers plan to spend a little more than usual this year, the National Retail Federation found in its annual Mother’s Day spending survey.

MOTHER’S DAY GIFT BASKETS, FOOD DEMAND BOOST SALES FOR FLOWER RETAILER

According to the survey, people plan to spend $8 more than usual, bringing the average Mother’s Day spending up to $205 for gifts and other celebrations.

The top three gift categories this year were housewares and gardening tools, books or CDs and electronics, according to the survey.

The retail group found that 25 percent of respondents said they would give housewares or gardening tools, 24 percent said they would give books or CDs and 19 percent said they would give electronics.

MOTHER’S DAY CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE SURVIVAL GIFTS

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many people are planning to celebrate virtually.

According to the survey, 38 percent of respondents said they were “very likely” to connect digitally and 28 percent said they were “somewhat likely.”

Meanwhile, 14 percent of respondents said they were “not very likely” to celebrate virtually and 21 percent were “not likely at all” to do so.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Overall, 86 percent of respondents said they plan to celebrate Mother's Day in some way this year.

The survey also found that 78 percent said the holiday is important to them this year because of the coronavirus crisis.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS