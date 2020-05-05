Mother's Day gift baskets, food demand boost sales for flower retailer
1-800-Flowers.com sees demand for delivered food, gift baskets outpace growth of its flowers
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.
Continue Reading Below
Despite industry-wide challenges local florists have faced because of coronavirus related closures and difficulty sourcing flowers from wholesalers, 1-800-Flowers.com is optimistic as it gears up for Mother's Day Sunday, one of its busiest delivery days of the year.
The New York-based online floral and gifts service had a 5.4 percent increase in revenue, the company announced in its first-quarter earnings report last week, bringing the consumer floral revenue to $152.6 million. However, the business is getting a major boost from its food and gift baskets, 1-800-Flowers.com CEO Chris McCann told FOX Business.
BEST GIFT IDEAS FOR MOTHER'S DAY
"This extraordinary demand that we've been seeing in our gourmet food e-commerce divisions [has been] really since this crisis hit and as people were forced into this level of isolation," McCann Tuesday.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|FLWS
|1 800 FLOWERS COM
|20.69
|+1.03
|+5.24%
Indeed, the company, which also owns gift basket and food producer, Harry & David, saw a 27 percent increase from sales of its gourmet food baskets bringing revenue up to $95.9 million, outpacing the growth of its flowers.
The increased demand for delivery has prompted the company to ramp up health and safety measures as many others have done by implementing non-contact dropoffs and providing staffers with personal protective equipment in addition to increased sanitation efforts.
FLORISTS FACE MOTHER'S DAY CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE CHALLENGES
"We organized a preparedness and response team to make sure we're doing everything possible to protect our customers and associates," McCann said.