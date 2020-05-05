Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle and Budget

Mother's Day gift baskets, food demand boost sales for flower retailer

1-800-Flowers.com sees demand for delivered food, gift baskets outpace growth of its flowers

By FOXBusiness
1-800-Flowers.com CEO Chris McCann on making Mother's Day special amid <br>the coronavirus crisis.video

1-800-Flowers delivering Mother's Day sentiments despite coronavirus

1-800-Flowers.com CEO Chris McCann on making Mother's Day special amid
the coronavirus crisis.

Despite industry-wide challenges local florists have faced because of coronavirus related closures and difficulty sourcing flowers from wholesalers, 1-800-Flowers.com is optimistic as it gears up for Mother's Day Sunday, one of its busiest delivery days of the year.

The New York-based online floral and gifts service had a 5.4 percent increase in revenue, the company announced in its first-quarter earnings report last week, bringing the consumer floral revenue to $152.6 million. However, the business is getting a major boost from its food and gift baskets, 1-800-Flowers.com CEO Chris McCann told FOX Business.

"This extraordinary demand that we've been seeing in our gourmet food e-commerce divisions [has been] really since this crisis hit and as people were forced into this level of isolation," McCann Tuesday.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
FLWS1 800 FLOWERS COM20.69+1.03+5.24%

Indeed, the company, which also owns gift basket and food producer, Harry & David, saw a 27 percent increase from sales of its gourmet food baskets bringing revenue up to $95.9 million, outpacing the growth of its flowers.

The increased demand for delivery has prompted the company to ramp up health and safety measures as many others have done by implementing non-contact dropoffs and providing staffers with personal protective equipment in addition to increased sanitation efforts.

"We organized a preparedness and response team to make sure we're doing everything possible to protect our customers and associates," McCann said.

