Identity theft: These states are most vulnerable, report says

Depending on where you live, you might be more susceptible to identity theft, according to a new report.

On Tuesday, WalletHub released a report that found which states’ residents are the most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud.

For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 states – as well as Washington, D.C. – across 14 measurements within three categories: identity theft, fraud and policy.

WHAT IS IDENTITY THEFT?

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also ranked how each state performed within some of those 14 categories.

For example, WalletHub found that Kansas, Rhode Island and Illinois have the most identity theft complaints per capita, while South Dakota has the fewest.

Meanwhile, Washington, D.C., has the most fraud complaints per capita, while South Dakota has the fewest.

ROBINHOOD REPORTS DATA BREACH FOR 5M CUSTOMERS

WalletHub also found that Alaska has the highest average loss amount due to fraud, while West Virginia has the lowest.

According to the report, North Dakota has the highest average amount lost due to online identity theft while Nevada has the lowest.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Here are the states that are most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud, according to WalletHub.

1. Washington

2. Colorado

3. Kansas

4. Rhode Island

5. Delaware

6. Illinois

7. Nevada

8. North Dakota

9. Massachusetts

10. Georgia

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS