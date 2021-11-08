Robinhood reports data breach for 5M customers

Robinhood has been roiled by a cyber breach.

The trading app disclosed late Monday that 5 million customers were impacted and the perps attempted to extort the newly public company.

Shares fell in the extended session.

BURGER KING, ROBINHOOD SERVE UP A SIDE OF CRYPTO

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. 37.98 +0.97 +2.62%

"Late in the evening of November 3, we experienced a data security incident. An unauthorized third party obtained access to a limited amount of personal information for a portion of our customers. Based on our investigation, the attack has been contained and we believe that no Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, or debit card numbers were exposed and that there has been no financial loss to any customers as a result of the incident" the company detailed in a blog post.

It added, "At this time, we understand that the unauthorized party obtained a list of email addresses for approximately five million people, and full names for a different group of approximately two million people. We also believe that for a more limited number of people—approximately 310 in total—additional personal information, including name, date of birth, and zip code, was exposed, with a subset of approximately 10 customers having more extensive account details revealed."

The company, which went public in July, is notifying customers who may have been impacted and is working with law enforcement and security firm Mandiant to investigate the incident.