The most ‘sinful’ US states in 2022: report

Nobody’s perfect, but according to one report, some states are more "sinful" than others.

WalletHub released a report last month on the most sinful U.S. states in 2022, based on seven categories: anger & hatred, jealousy, excesses & vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness.

For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states based on 47 measurements within those seven categories.

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also found how states ranked based on specific measurements in each of the seven categories.

Within the anger & hate category, WalletHub found that five states – including Alaska, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Tennessee – tied for the most violent crimes per capita, while Maine was found to have the fewest violent crimes per capita.

Louisiana was found to be the state with the most thefts per capita, which WalletHub categorized as jealousy. Meanwhile, Massachusetts was found to have the fewest thefts per capita.

WalletHub found in the excesses & vices category that Wisconsin is the state with the most excessive drinking and Utah is the state with the least.

Mississippi was found to have the highest share of the population with gambling disorders – in the greed category – and Michigan was found to have the lowest share.

Meanwhile, in the lust category, WalletHub found that Rhode Island has the highest average time spent on adult entertainment sites while Mississippi has the lowest average.

As far as vanity goes, New York was found to have the most beauty salons per capita, while Alaska was found to have the fewest.

Finally, WalletHub found that Kentucky has the highest percentage of adults not exercising, which WalletHub places in the laziness category. Meanwhile, Utah was found to have the lowest percentage of adults not exercising.

To see the overall results, here are the most and least "sinful" states in the U.S. in 2022, according to WalletHub.

Most ‘sinful’ U.S. states in 2022

1. Nevada

2. California

3. Texas

4. Florida

5. Louisiana

Least ‘sinful’ U.S. states in 2022

46. Iowa

47. South Dakota

48. Vermont

49. Wyoming

50. Idaho