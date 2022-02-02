Expand / Collapse search
States where residents have the largest average tax bill: report

The average tax bill across the U.S. was $5,621, but many states had even higher average bills

With tax season in full swing, you’ll want to be careful that you’re not underpaying the IRS so you don’t get hit with a tax bill

A new report from SmartAsset found which states’ residents had the highest average tax bill after underpaying the IRS. 

The U.S. average was $5,621, but some states had much higher numbers, according to SmartAsset. 

Doing taxes

If you underpay the IRS this tax season, you could be hit with a tax bill. In 2019, the average tax bill in the U.S. was $5,621, but some states had much higher averages. (iStock )

For its report, SmartAsset compared all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. based on the number of tax underpayments and the amount of underpaid taxes, using 2019 data (the most recent year available) from the IRS. 

Boston, Massachusetts

Massachusetts was found to have an average tax bill of $7,605, which was the highest in the country, according to SmartAsset's report. Boston, Massachusetts, is pictured. (iStock)

To see which states made it to the top of the list, here are the states with the highest average tax bill, according to SmartAsset.

1. Massachusetts

Average tax bill: $7,605

2. Wyoming

Average tax bill: $7,541

3. Washington

Average tax bill: $7,145

4. New Hampshire

Average tax bill: $7,084

5. Connecticut

Average tax bill: $7,063

6. Florida

Average tax bill: $6,902

7. North Dakota

Average tax bill: $6,851

8. Washington, D.C.

Average tax bill: $6,781

9. Nevada

Average tax bill: $6,716

10. California

Average tax bill: $6,690

