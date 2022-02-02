States where residents have the largest average tax bill: report
The average tax bill across the U.S. was $5,621, but many states had even higher average bills
With tax season in full swing, you’ll want to be careful that you’re not underpaying the IRS so you don’t get hit with a tax bill.
A new report from SmartAsset found which states’ residents had the highest average tax bill after underpaying the IRS.
The U.S. average was $5,621, but some states had much higher numbers, according to SmartAsset.
For its report, SmartAsset compared all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. based on the number of tax underpayments and the amount of underpaid taxes, using 2019 data (the most recent year available) from the IRS.
To see which states made it to the top of the list, here are the states with the highest average tax bill, according to SmartAsset.
1. Massachusetts
Average tax bill: $7,605
2. Wyoming
Average tax bill: $7,541
3. Washington
Average tax bill: $7,145
4. New Hampshire
Average tax bill: $7,084
5. Connecticut
Average tax bill: $7,063
6. Florida
Average tax bill: $6,902
7. North Dakota
Average tax bill: $6,851
8. Washington, D.C.
Average tax bill: $6,781
9. Nevada
Average tax bill: $6,716
10. California
Average tax bill: $6,690