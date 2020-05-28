America's most profitable companies

The United States is a continent forged on commerce and industry, helping to make it one of the world's superpowers.

These are the most profitable companies in America today:

Walmart

This American multinational retailer is one of the most successful companies in the world today. It was founded by Sam Walton in 1962, and incorporated on October 31, 1969. Walmart has since grown to become big business. The Walmart brand consists of a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores and grocery stores.

There are 5,352 Walmart stores throughout the United States, including Puerto Rico, that employ around 1.5 million associates.

This year, Fortune reported Walmart's profit as $14.88 million.

Amazon

The online retailer has gone from strength to strength since it began back in 1994. This American international conglomerate technology company is based in Seattle and was founded by Jeff Bezos.

As of January 2020, Amazon has more than 110 active fulfillment centers in the United States. It has more than 590,000 employees in the United States, according to data from April 2020.

Amazon made profits of around $11.59 million, according to data from March 2020.

Exxon Mobile

Exxon Mobile is a multinational oil and gas corporation headquartered in Irving, Texas. Founded in 1999 when Exxon and Mobil merged. It's the largest descendant of John D. Rockefeller's Standard Oil.

Today, the corporation employs more than 70,000 people and brought in profits of $14.34 million.

