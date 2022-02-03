The most loved game day snacks ahead of Super Bowl 2022, according to Instacart

Instacart has released its second annual Snacktime Report using Instacart purchase and Harris Poll survey data from 2,089 American adults, and America’s favorite snacks and beverages for the Big Game may surprise you.

The report unearthed insights on the most popular chips, dips and alcoholic beverages across the U.S., the states that purchase the most and least chicken wings, our country’s regional divide over wing sauce preferences and more.

SUPER BOWL LVI SNACKING: 5 WINNING DIPS TO SERVE FOR THE BIG GAME

"When it comes to Big Game watch parties, let’s face it — many of us are just there for the snacks. According to Instacart data, the most popular game day foods across the country are chips, dips, chicken wings and beer, although our preferences greatly differ from region to region," Laurentia Romaniuk, Instacart’s trends expert, told FOX Business.

"For example, chicken wings are vastly more popular in online cart orders on the East Coast compared to the West Coast, and when it comes to wing dipping sauces, don’t even get those in the Northeast started on ranch dressing as a viable stand-in for blue cheese dressing," Romaniuk added. "In contrast, one snack spread truth we can all agree on is that salsa belongs on the game day menu, with the spicy sauce ranking as the most popular dip in every U.S. state."

Some other key takeaways?

Chips reign supreme. According to Instacart’s findings, 99% of Americans planning to watch the Super Bowl eat chips while they’re watching. There’s a strong preference for tortilla chips (76%) and potato chips (70%), with Tostitos Scoops Tortilla Chips ranking as the best-selling chips via Instacart data.

On the wings front, Maryland really loves its chicken, with residents of the Old Line State clocking in as the state that buys the most wings by share of carts (that is, the percentage of all carts that contained fresh, frozen or prepared chicken wings) for the week ending on Feb. 7 last year.

Mississippi, Connecticut, Georgia and New Jersey rounded out the top five, while South Dakota, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Oregon and North Dakota seemed less interested in buying wings based on Instacart’s data.

And here’s a fun fact: 65% of those who plan to watch the Big Game strongly or somewhat agree that boneless chicken wings are glorified chicken nuggets.

THE MOST POPULAR HOT SAUCES IN EVERY STATE IN AMERICA

When it comes to the great dips debate, dips purchases are on the rise during the week of the Big Game, with regional differences in dip preferences being quite apparent.

Guacamole rose to the top in 17 states, primarily in the West and Midwest. Cheese dips and salsa, meanwhile, were number one in nine and 10 states, respectively.

A love of blue cheese dressing was also in full swing across the Northeast as well as in South Carolina and Tennessee. The great equalizer as far as geographic diversity? Spinach artichoke dip garners major attention from Alaska to Florida and many states in between.

Of course, all this snacking calls for a refreshing beverage. When looking at the top 10 alcohol categories, varying types of beer took eight out of the top 10 spots, with hard seltzers and canned cocktails also breaking into the mix.

Though Instacart didn’t look at nonalcoholic beverages, the category has exploded in recent years, and there’s no shortage of nonalcoholic wine, beer and spirits you can buy on the e-commerce platform.

Read the full report here.