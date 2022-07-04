The most, least independent states in 2022: report

America may be a free country, but not all states are as independent as others, according to one study.

Last week, WalletHub published a report that found the most and least independent states in 2022.

For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states based on 39 metrics in five categories: financial dependency, government dependency, job market dependency, international trade dependency and vice dependency.

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also found how states did within specific metrics.

For example, WalletHub found that Minnesota had the highest median credit score and the highest percentage of households with rainy-day and emergency funds.

Meanwhile, Mississippi had the lowest median credit score, while West Virginia had the lowest percentage of households with rainy day and emergency funds.

West Virginia was also found to have the lowest median household income, adjusted by cost of living, while Virginia had the highest.

WalletHub found that Delaware is the least federally dependent state, while Alaska is the most.

Five states – Utah, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Vermont and Alabama – were tied for the state with the lowest unemployment rate, while Alaska was found to have the highest unemployment rate.

Hawaii was found to have the lowest percentage of state GDP generated by exports to other countries, while three states – Kentucky, Texas and Louisiana – tied for the state with the highest percentage of state GDP generated by exports to other countries.

WalletHub also found that South Dakota is the state with the lowest percentage of adult drug users, while the report found that Vermont had the highest percentage of adult drug users.

To see the overall results, here are the most and least independent states in 2022, according to WalletHub.

Most independent states in 2022

1. Utah

2. Colorado

3. Massachusetts

4. Virginia

5. Nebraska

6. Florida

7. Idaho

8. Wisconsin

9. Washington

10. Delaware

Least independent states in 2022

41. New Mexico

42. Indiana

43. Tennessee

44. Alabama

45. West Virginia

46. South Carolina

47. Alaska

48. Mississippi

49. Louisiana

50. Kentucky

