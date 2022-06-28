Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle and Budget

South Carolina man wins $100K lottery with strategy he saw on TV

The man told the South Carolina Education Lottery he was inspired by an episode of the TLC series, 'Lottery Changed My Life'

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for June 28

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

A man in South Carolina recently won the lottery using a strategy he said he saw on TV. 

The man – who has not been identified – was apparently inspired by an episode of "Lottery Changed My Life," a series which airs on TLC. 

His strategy was to spend $25 a week playing the lottery for three months, according to a June 21 press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. 

HOW TO UP YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING THE LOTTERY

He told the organization that on his first week, he won $500. In his seventh week, he won big: $100,000 on a Powerball ticket

A South Carolina man won $100K on a Powerball ticket

A man in South Carolina won big when he used a strategy from the TLC series "Lottery Changed My Life." The unidentified man won $100,000 on a Powerball ticket. (iStock / iStock)

"I didn’t even know how to play Powerball," the man said in the press release. 

IOWA MAN WINS $1 MILLION IN LOTTERY AFTER CASHIER MADE ‘MISTAKE’

He bought the Powerball ticket at a Kwik Fill gas station in Hanahan, South Carolina, the press release said. 

After he bought the ticket, he at first thought he matched just two numbers. Then his wife took a look and noticed there were more matching numbers – just one short of the jackpot drawing, according to the press release. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

However, his ticket was enough to win him a total of $100,000, which was double the amount from the initial $50,000 prize, since he spent an extra $1 on his ticket, the press release said.

Group of black and white lottery balls

A man in South Carolina bought a winning Powerball ticket at a Kwik Fill gas station in the city of Hanahan. "The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129," the South Carolina Education Lottery wrote on i (iStock / iStock)

The man used his winnings to buy a car. And he’s still going on his $25-a-week strategy.

"I’m going to finish out the three months," he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS