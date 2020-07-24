These are the most educated cities in the US in 2020: Report

The most educated city in the U.S. is in Michigan, according to one report.

Earlier this week, WalletHub published a report that found the most educated cities in the U.S., and Ann Arbor, Michigan, was at the top of the list.

Ann Arbor is the home of several universities, most famously the University of Michigan.

For its calculation, the personal finance website looked at the 150 most populated metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) in the U.S. and analyzed them based on 11 measurements within two categories: “Educational Attainment” and “Quality of Education and Attainment Gap.”

The individual measurements covered all levels of education including the quality of public school systems, the average quality of universities and the share of adults over 25 with a graduate or professional degree.

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub also found how cities ranked within specific measurements.

Ann Arbor also took the top spot within many of those individual measurements, including the highest percentage of high school diploma holders, the highest percentage of associate’s degree holders or college-experienced adults and the highest percentage of bachelor’s degree holders.

The city was also part of a five-way tie for the highest percentage of graduate or professional degree holders along with the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, the San Jose, California, metropolitan area, the Durham, North Carolina, metropolitan area and the Boston metropolitan area, according to WalletHub.

WalletHub also found that Anchorage, Alaska, had the largest gender education gap favoring women, while Syracuse, New York, had the largest gender education gap favoring men.

Trenton, New Jersey, took the top spot for the city with the highest average university quality, while five cities -- Raleigh, North Carolina; Bakersfield, California; Anchorage, Alaska; Brownsville-Harlington, Texas; and Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, Mississippi -- tied for the city with the lowest average university quality, according to the report.

To see which metropolitan areas made it to the top of the list, here are the most educated cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub.

10. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Connecticut

9. Austin-Round Rock, Texas

8. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington

7. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts-New Hampshire

6. Madison, Wisconsin

5. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California

4. Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina

3. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, D.C.-Virginia-Maryland-West Virginia

2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California

1. Ann Arbor, Michigan

