White House partners with Apple, IBM to encourage Americans to think outside 4-year degrees

The White House, Ad Council, IBM, Apple and other businesses are joining forces for a campaign to help Americans find job training, including via virtual learning, as more Americans face unemployment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The website FindSomethingNew.com and its related ad campaign encourage Americans to think outside of four-year universities for improving their career opportunities. One of the site's features is "an interactive tool that recommends education pathways for each user," according to the Ad Council.

The campaign is the "realization" of work by the White House American Workforce Policy Advisory Board that presidential adviser Ivanka Trump chairs, she said in a statement on Tuesday.

"There has never been a more critical time for Americans of all ages and backgrounds to be aware of the multiple pathways to career success and gain the vocational training and skills they need to fill jobs in a changing economy," Trump said in a statement. "While we celebrate and encourage American innovation, we recognize the responsibility of both the public and private sectors to invest in American workers and ensure that they are reconnected with good jobs and prepared for the future."

Trump, Apple CEO Tim Cook and IBM Executive Chairman Ginni Rometty will discuss the campaign at a round table on Tuesday morning. Their focus on workers' skills, rather than credentials, comes as college graduates face daunting amounts of student loan debt. Total U.S. student loan debt reached $1.6 trillion last year.

“IBM is proud to support the Find Something New campaign as part of our commitment to ensuring that the Digital Era is inclusive and one in which Americans from all socioeconomic backgrounds can participate in the modern economy," Rometty said in a statement.

EightBar, a group connected to IBM, created the videos and graphics pro bono. Other groups funding the ad campaign include AT&T, Lockheed Martin and the Boys & Girls Club of America.

