Most dangerous cities for drivers: report

Driving is one of the most popular ways to get around in the U.S., but it’s not always safe.

An analysis by consumer website Car Insurance Companies looked into problems like collisions, traffic fatalities, thefts and weather to determine which cities are the safest – or most dangerous – for drivers. While driving has continued to be the leading cause of death for teens, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data also show that the number of overall traffic fatalities has risen in the past five years.

Car Insurance Companies also found crashes are most likely to happen on nights and weekends. Crashes are also apparently more common in urban areas, but crashes in rural areas have greater odds of being fatal. Overall, there were 37,133 traffic fatalities in 2017, according to the analysis.

These are the most dangerous cities for drivers, according to Car Insurance Companies:

10. Louisville, Kentucky

Motor vehicle fatalities: 14.3 per 100,000 people

Relative collision likelihood: 16.2 percent above average

Motor vehicle thefts: 622 per 100,000 people

9. Sacramento, California

Motor vehicle fatalities: 13.7 per 100,000 people

Relative collision likelihood: 40.0 percent above average

Motor vehicle thefts: 542 per 100,000 people

8. Cleveland, Ohio

Motor vehicle fatalities: 13.7 per 100,000 people

Relative collision likelihood: 18.9 percent above average

Motor vehicle thefts: 881 per 100,000 people

7. New Orleans, Louisiana

Motor vehicle fatalities: 11.2 per 100,000 people

Relative collision likelihood: 49.1 percent above average

Motor vehicle thefts: 644 per 100,000 people

6. Atlanta, Georgia

Motor vehicle fatalities: 11.3 per 100,000 people

Relative collision likelihood: 49.4 percent above average

Motor vehicle thefts: 678 per 100,000 people

5. St. Louis, Missouri

Motor vehicle fatalities: 18.1 per 100,000 people

Relative collision likelihood: 22.4 percent above average

Motor vehicle thefts: 879 per 100,000 people

4. Detroit, Michigan

Motor vehicle fatalities: 15.3 per 100,000 people

Relative collision likelihood: 22.8 percent above average

Motor vehicle thefts: 1,212 per 100,000 people

3. Dallas, Texas

Motor vehicle fatalities: 14.5 per 100,000 people

Relative collision likelihood: 46.5 percent above average

Motor vehicle thefts: 590 per 100,000 people

2. Savannah, Georgia

Motor vehicle fatalities: 15.7 per 100,000 people

Relative collision likelihood: 37.8 percent above average

Motor vehicle thefts: 642 per 100,000 people

1. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Motor vehicle fatalities: 23.1 per 100,000 people

Relative collision likelihood: 55.1 percent above average

Motor vehicle thefts: 440 per 100,000 people

