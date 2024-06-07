More than 1.2 million rechargeable lights recalled following death, multiple fires

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling more than 1.2 million rechargeable lights following a reported death of a consumer and multiple fires.

Good Earth Lighting’s Rechargeable Integrated Lights, which were manufactured in Cambodia and China, can "overheat and ignite the light’s plastic housing, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers," according to the CPSC.

The CPSC issued a recall this week "following the report of a consumer who died, and another who was treated for smoke inhalation when the product overheated and caused a fire in their home last year.

"Good Earth Lighting is aware of nine additional reports of lights overheating, including six that resulted in fires and property damage," it also said.

Further details about the death were not immediately available.

In a statement obtained by FOX Business, Good Earth Lighting said "Consumers put their trust in our company when they choose our environmentally friendly and cost-efficient lighting products" and "That is why we make the extra effort to ensure that our lighting fixtures and their components always meet all applicable safety standards.

"After investigating the circumstances behind the ten reported incidents involving these lights out of 1.2 million fixtures sold, Good Earth Lighting decided to conduct a voluntary recall in partnership with the CPSC," it continued. "Out of an abundance of caution, we removed the lights involved in these incidents from sale to the public in January."

The CPSC said in its recall announcement that "The recalled lights were sold at hardware and home improvement stores nationwide, including Lowe’s, Ace Hardware, Meijer, and Menards, and online at Goodearthlighting.com, Amazon.com, Lowes.com and QVC from October 2017 through January 2024 for about $20 for the single unit and about $35 for the bundle."

Affected model numbers start with RE1122, RE1145, RE1362 and RE1250.

"The lights’ lithium-ion batteries are intended for use as alternatives to permanently wired fixtures in areas such as closets, cupboards, staircases and any place where there are barriers to installing wired lights," the CPSC adds. "The recalled lights measure about 12 inches long and are sold in packages of one or two units. They were sold in a variety of colors, including white, silver, almond, black and rose gold with a charging cable; and with or without a remote control and/or power adapter."

Good Earth Lighting says it is offering a free replacement light bar for consumers who fill out a form.