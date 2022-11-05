Expand / Collapse search
Lottery

Monday's Powerball jackpot jumps to a record $1.9 billion

There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in Saturday's drawing

Once again there were no winning tickets that matched all six numbers drawn in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

That means the jackpot rolls over to a new record grand prize of $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing, according to USA Today.

The Powerball prize hasn't been won in more than three months. 

The jackpot on Saturday was $1.6 billion. The numbers drawn were: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69  with the Powerball of 20. The Powerplay multiplier was 3x, according to Powerball.com.

The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion that was won in 2016.

The payout has reached this level after 40 drawings in a row with no grand prize winner.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Aug. 3, when a Pennsylvania ticket won a $206.9 million jackpot. 

In August 2021, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster. 

Powerball is played on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.