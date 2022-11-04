Expand / Collapse search
Powerball jackpot reaches $1.6B, breaking lottery record

Powerball drawing will take place on Saturday night

The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $1.6 billion ahead of Saturday's drawing. 

The cash value has risen to $782.4 million, making it the largest lottery prize in history.

The Powerball prize hasn't been won in more than three months. 

POWERBALL JACKPOT BALLOONS TO $1.5B, APPROACHES WORLD RECORD

A Powerball ticket

George Hollins buys a Powerball ticket at the Shell Gateway store on March 26, 2019, in Boynton Beach, Florida.  ((Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

There have been 39 consecutive drawings without a winner.

The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion that was won in 2016.

A person buys a Powerball ticket

A person buys a Powerball ticket as the Powerball lottery jackpot hits $1 billion in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, U.S. October 31, 2022.  (REUTERS/Hannah Beier / Reuters Photos)

The odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million.

The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all winners opt for the cash prize.

Powerball tickets

Bruce Gideos, floor manager at Pierre's Place, in Chesterfield, N.H., prints out Powerball tickets on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.  ((Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP) / AP Newsroom)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.