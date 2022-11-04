Powerball jackpot reaches $1.6B, breaking lottery record

The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $1.6 billion ahead of Saturday's drawing.

The cash value has risen to $782.4 million, making it the largest lottery prize in history.

The Powerball prize hasn't been won in more than three months.

POWERBALL JACKPOT BALLOONS TO $1.5B, APPROACHES WORLD RECORD

There have been 39 consecutive drawings without a winner.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion that was won in 2016.

The odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million.

The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all winners opt for the cash prize.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Associated Press contributed to this report.