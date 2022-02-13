Expand / Collapse search
Missouri man gets brand new Volvo after hitting 1 million miles on decades-old sedan

'He earned it, and we couldn’t be happier for him,' a dealership general manager said

Volvo awarded a Missouri man a brand new sedan after he hit the 1 million mile mark on his more than 30-year-old car. 

"Back when I purchased the car … a guy rolled in with a 1961 [model]," Jim O’Shea told KTVI. "I don’t know the model number, but they flipped him the keys to a new car because he had a million miles. The light bulb went off in my head — if he can do it, I can do it. So, I did it!"

O’Shea had been driving a 1991 Volvo 740 GLE and passed the million-mile mark in November.

Cardiff, UK: August 19, 2019: Volvo Car Dealership. Volvo cars, stylized as VOLVO - is a luxury vehicles brand and is a subsidiary of the Chinese automotive company Geely.

Cardiff, UK: August 19, 2019: Volvo Car Dealership. Volvo cars, stylized as VOLVO - is a luxury vehicles brand and is a subsidiary of the Chinese automotive company Geely. (iStock / iStock)

"The good thing about this car is, it can’t get me in any trouble because it goes about 75 miles per hour, tops," O’Shea said.

"My dad’s brother was running a Ford dealer, and he said you can only buy Fords. I brought this home, and he didn’t talk to me for a while. I said to him, ‘I guarantee you I will get a million miles out of this car,’" O’Shea said.

The car proved him right. He soon traveled to West County Volvo, where the dealership and Volvo Cars USA honored the milestone with a 2022 S-60 sedan.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JANUARY 9: Volvo S60 T8 executive plug-in hybrid sedan car on display at Brussels Expo on January 9, 2020 in Brussels, Belgium. The Volvo S60 is available as sedan and as station wagon called V60

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JANUARY 9: Volvo S60 T8 executive plug-in hybrid sedan car on display at Brussels Expo on January 9, 2020 in Brussels, Belgium. The Volvo S60 is available as sedan and as station wagon called V60 (Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We’re just excited to be able to take care of Jim and get him into a new car," said West County Volvo general manager Stephen Lynch, who also sold O’Shea his other car in 1991. 

Under the "Care by Volvo" all-inclusive car subscription, the new car is free to O’Shea for two years, with maintenance, tires, wheels, insurance and other issues covered, according to KTVI. 

"He earned it, and we couldn’t be happier for him," Lynch said.