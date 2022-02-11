Super Bowl 2022 commercials: Leslie Jones is going to make Tommy Lee Jones cry in a Toyota pickup

Toyota is "Jonesing" for the Super Bowl.

The automaker has released three teasers for a star-studded spot it's running called "The Joneses" during the game.

The first shows actor Tommy Lee Jones stopping at an intersection in the middle of the desert in a Toyota Tundra pickup. He watches another pull up alongside him and says "game on" as he revs the engine.

The second reveals "Saturday Night Live's" Leslie Jones in the other truck, who says, "I'm about to make a grown man cry" as singer Tom Jones' "It's Not Unusual" starts to play.

The final 15-second video has the two trucks racing off-road and trying to keep up with a third driven by actress Rashida Jones.

The full ad will be one of two Toyota is airing on Sunday for the all-new Tundra, one of its most important model introductions this year. Toyota was the best-selling automaker in the U.S. last year, but the Tundra is fifth in the full-size pickup segment behind Ford, Ram, Chevy and GMC.

The second, which has already been posted online, is an inspirational piece featuring seven-time paralympic gold medalists Brian and Robin McKeever of Canada.

Brian McKeever began losing his eyesight at age 19 to Stargardt macular degeneration, and Robin McKeever competes alongside him has his guide.