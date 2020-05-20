Baseball concessions are available under coronavirus restrictions from these minor league teams

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Baseball may be on hold for now, but the coronavirus can’t cancel baseball food.

The MLB season has been on hold because of COVID-19 since mid-March, but league officials plan to start the season this summer during the Fourth of July weekend -- just without any fans in person.

Increased health and safety protocols are also expected to be implemented when the league starts up again. These protocols include replacing baseballs frequently, making the players adhere to social distancing and prohibiting fist-bumps and high-fives.

Even before fans get the chance to watch their favorite MLB teams on television, many can still get their favorite concessions, according to recent reports.

Minor league teams across the country have been selling concessions for curbside pickup during the coronavirus, according to the Minor League Baseball website.

To see what’s being offered and where, here are just a few of the minor league teams that are offering curbside concessions.

Cedar Rapids Kernels - Iowa

For the last two weeks, the Cedar Rapids Kernels in Iowa have sold meal baskets as part of the team’s “Hot Corner Carry Out.”

According to a tweet from the team, the carry-out initiative sold out both weeks.

The baskets, which cost $12.50 each, include either a bratwurst or Philly cheesesteak, chips or peanuts, potato salad and a cookie, the tweet said.

Pickup for the meal baskets happens on Fridays.

Charleston RiverDogs - South Carolina

According to Thrillist, South Carolina’s Charleston RiverDogs have been selling meal kits. Those kits include a grilling kit for $100, a “Charleston Brunch” kit for $125 and a “Staycation for Two” kit for $150.

Fans can also order RiverDogs ballpark food for pickup and delivery on DoorDash, according to a tweet from the team.

Clinton LumberKings - Iowa

Also in Iowa, the Clinton LumberKings have had an extensive menu available for fans to order from. A Philly Steak Sandwich basket was recently added to the menu, according to MiLB.com.

One LumberKings specialty is the “Garbage Pail,” which includes French fries, onion rings, mini corn dogs, mini tacos, cheeseballs, chicken strips, fried pickles and corn nuggets, according to Timeout.

Fort Wayne TinCaps - Indiana

The Fort Wayne TinCaps in Indiana have been selling “Family 5-Meal Kits” for $185, according to a tweet from the team.

Each meal includes enough food for four to six people and either a six-pack of beer can be added for $12 or a bottle of wine can be added for $15.

Richmond Flying Squirrels - Virginia

In Virginia, the Richmond Flying Squirrels are starting a new initiative, “Funnville Foodie Fridays” this week, according to MiLB.com.

According to the website, fans should order online before 5 p.m. on Wednesday and will be able to pick up their food between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday.

