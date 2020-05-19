Coronavirus cancellations prompt Krispy Kreme to give free doughnuts to graduates

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme is offering a free “Graduate Dozen” for high school and college seniors who are disappointed with how the coronavirus pandemic has canceled their graduation ceremonies.

The offer is only available Tuesday, May 19 – no purchase necessary. To collect their free treat, graduates need to visit a Krispy Kreme location dressed in their graduation cap and gown or a piece of attire that clearly says “Class of 2020.”

As an alternative, graduates can opt to show their graduation announcement that states their name along with a matching ID or they can present their student photo ID that states senior status.

“We feel for all of the high school and college seniors. We wish they had that moment of walking across the stage and getting their diploma,” said Krispy Kreme’s Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena in a company statement. “We can’t replace that … but we thought we could help them safely have a little fun and enjoy a special ‘Graduate Dozen’ on us. Moms, dads, friends and family can buy this ‘Graduate Dozen’ all week long to honor their favorite graduates, but only seniors can get one for free.”

The Graduate Dozen includes Krispy Kreme’s Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles doughnuts as well as a few fan favorites that are decorated to represent the Class of 2020.

Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled: This doughnut is filled with the brand’s trademarked classic Kreme and is dipped in chocolate icing. To honor the Class of 2020, it is decorated with a “2.”

Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled: This doughnut is filled with the brand’s trademarked classic Kreme and is dipped in strawberry icing. To honor the Class of 2020, it is decorated with a “2.”

Cake Batter Filled: This doughnut is filled with the brand’s trademarked Cake Batter Kreme and is dipped in yellow icing. To honor the Class of 2020, it is decorated with a “2.”

Yellow Iced Original Glazed: This doughnut is the brand’s iconic Original Glazed Doughnut and is dipped in yellow icing. It is decorated with a white icing drizzle to complement the rest of the Graduate Dozen doughnuts.

Graduates must be physically present to receive Krispy Kreme’s Graduate Dozen. The offer is not valid for online orders. However, families can still order the limited-edition Graduate Dozen online for door-side pickup or delivery. The doughnuts will be available until May 24.

The Graduation Dozen is available at participating shops while supplies last. Krispy Kreme has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries.

Krispy Kreme has asked participating graduates to tag the company on its various social media accounts, @krispykreme, as well as hashtag any related posts with #KrispyKreme.