Minnie Mouse makes her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon debut this year, 90 years after Mickey

Oh, my! The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is about to get a lot more polka-dotted.

For the first time ever, Minnie Mouse will be joining Mickey, Donald and Goofy at the annual New York City holiday parade with her own 60-foot balloon.

Macy’s said in a release that Minnie’s new balloon is part of a partnership with Disney that "celebrates the magic and legacy of the two iconic brands."

Minnie’s special friend Mickey Mouse first debuted his balloon at the parade 90 years ago, in 1934.

Pluto also first appeared as a balloon in 1934, with Donald Duck joining the next year and Goofy making his way down 34th Street in 1992, according to USA Today.

The parade, which first rang in the season in 1924, will celebrate its 100th anniversary this November.

"Macy’s and Disney have created magic together for ninety years, establishing a legacy that is beloved across multiple generations," Nata Dvir, chief merchandising officer at Macy’s, said in a statement in the company’s press release.

The collaboration will also include limited edition Disney products offered at Macy’s over the holidays.

Dvir continued, "We recognize this rich history and are excited to offer our customers this exclusive holiday assortment. This comes to life in dedicated Mickey and Minnie Shops and offers all our customers – from our youngest to our most fashion forward – products and experiences only available at Macy’s."

Minnie Mouse, who first appeared opposite Mickey in the 1928 "Steamboat Willie" cartoon short, had previously joined the parade in-person on one of the many floats.

"Fans of all ages will have the chance to welcome Minnie Mouse and her signature charm as she makes her debut in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade," Chrissy Anderson, Vice President of North America Brand Commercialization at Disney Consumer Products said in a statement. "There’s no better way to mark this milestone than with a limited-edition collection that celebrates her sparkling personality and iconic style."

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on NBC on Nov. 28, Thanksgiving morning.

FOX Business has reached out to parade organizers for further comment on Minnie's debut.