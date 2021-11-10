Expand / Collapse search
Holiday

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade's most iconic floats

Santa, Spider-Man and even SpongeBob have all made regular appearances in the parade

Nothing says Thanksgiving tradition like Macy's parade of giant balloons.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City has become a major part of the holiday, with family’s across the country tuning in to watch every year. While new balloons and attractions are consistently added to, or retired from the parade, some characters have become familiar mainstays.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Times Square, New York City

The most iconic part of the parade is arguably its finale, Santa Clause. (iStock)

The most iconic part of the parade is arguably its finale. Since the parade’s introduction in 1924, Santa Clause has generally closed out the festivities. Even though the parade ends long before turkey dinner is served, St. Nicholas appears to officially ring in the Christmas season.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Peanuts Charlie Brown Balloon

Charlie Brown has appeared in the parade many times and has even led it off, chasing after his football. (iStock)

Other iconic balloons are Charlie Brown and Snoopy. Interestingly, while characters from the Peanuts comics have regularly been featured in the parade, the balloons and attractions are regularly switched out. According to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade fandom wiki, Charlie Brown first appeared in the 1967 parade as part of a live performance. Since then, he and Snoopy have regularly appeared and have even led the parade.

Spiderman Balloon Thanksgiving

Spider-Man first appeared in the parade in 1987. (iStock)

Of course, nothing says Thanksgiving like Spider-Man. The Marvel Comics hero has been a part of the parade since 1987. While the character is known for swinging from building to building, the balloon depicts him in a crawling pose.

SpongeBob SquarePants Balloon floats down Central Park at annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

SpongeBob SquarePants has been a part of the parade for nearly two decades.  (iStock)

It may come as a surprise that SpongeBob SquarePants has been a part of the parade for nearly two decades. The popular children’s show character first debuted in the 2004 parade.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Energizer Bunny

The Energizer Bunny didn't appear in the parade until the mid-2000's. (iStock)

Even more surprising, the Energizer Bunny, a popular battery mascot from the ‘90s, didn’t make its debut in the parade until 2006.

Macy's Parade 2019 Elf

The Elf on a Shelf is always watching. (iStock)

While Santa Clause closes out the parade, he’s not the only Christmas icon to be a part of the parade. In recent years, "The Elf on the Shelf" has joined the holiday show.