Disney theme park guests will get to skip more lines than ever with high-priced option coming this month

Next week, those wanting to skip the lines for premier attractions at Disney resorts in the U.S. will be able to do so at a hefty cost.

Disney announced on Wednesday the launch of a pilot program called Lightning Lane Premier Pass for Disneyland in Anaheim and Walt Disney World in Orlando. Those willing to pay hundreds of dollars on top of entry ticket prices will be able to experience more attractions without waiting in long lines.

The "very limited quantity" passes will allow guests one entry to each Lightning Lane attraction throughout the day in one theme park without having to book arrival times, a Disney spokesman told FOX Business. The passes also include photo and video downloads from certain attractions.

Currently, guests only have more limited options in the form of Lightning Lane Multi Passes – which allow guests to pay extra to book a limited number of arrival appointment times at ceratin attractions – and single passes, which are limited to two per guest per day and allow access to other attractions without long wait times.

Here are the known details for the Premier Passes at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Disneyland

Lightning Lane Premier Pass launches Oct. 23, 2024, at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

Availability will be on a first-come, first-served basis for all guests with a theme park ticket and reservation.

Guests will be able to purchase the passes up to two days in advance of a park visit, starting at 7 a.m. Pacific Time utilizing the Disneyland app and a MyDisney account.

The pass will cost $400 per person, per day through Dec. 31, 2024, as the launch coincides with the "highly-demanded Halloween and holiday seasons," Disney says.

In 2025, pricing will vary by date and demand within a $300 to $400 range, in addition to an admission ticket, which costs $164 for Oct. 23.

Walt Disney World

Lightning Lane Premier Pass launches Oct. 30, 2024, at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

At launch, only guests staying at Disney Deluxe or Deluxe Villa resorts may purchase the passes up to seven days in advance of their stay.

Pass purchases will be available through the My Disney Experience app.

Prices vary by date and by theme park, with a range from $149 to $449 per pass, plus tax. Guests will notice the highest prices falling on a limited number of days during peak travel periods.

Disney's Animal Kingdom will see the lowest prices, with a range from $129 to $199 per person, plus tax.

EPCOT's Lightning Lane Premier Pass will range from $169 to $249 per person, plus tax.

Disney's Hollywood Studios will see prices from $269 to $349 per person, plus tax.

Magic Kingdom will be the most expensive of the Disney World parks, with Lightning Lane Premier Passes being $329 to $449 per person, plus tax.

By comparison, a standard admission ticket – which is required in order to purchase the Premier Pass – costs $179.99 after tax for a single day at Magic Kingdom on Oct. 30.

Other theme parks have offered similar programs for years, a Disney spokesman told FOX Business, who added the pilot passes are unrelated to any feedback the company has received as a result of recent changes to Disability Access Service.

No changes are being made to the current Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Single Pass options at the U.S. parks.