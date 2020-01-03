Mindfulness expert on the power of living in the present

With all the stress you may be experiencing, whether it’s political or personal, it’s important to know how to handle it.

Continue Reading Below

Former Monk and mindfulness meditation expert Cory Muscara has taught the power of mindful meditation to Fortune 500 companies, spreading the value of living in the present.

Muscara shared his expert advice on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” and told Lauren Simonetti that the political system is a good indication of how stressed Americans are as a nation.

“It’s important to look at one of the definitions we have of stress, and that's when our perceived demands are greater than our perceived resources to meet those demands,” he said on Friday. “Often what we perceive to be demanding is very different than what is actually demanding… Usually, this [stressfull] moment is a little less of a catastrophe than we're making it out to be.”

VOLUNTEER VACATIONS ARE NEW TRAVEL TREND

In order to reduce stress, Muscara said to be mindful of what's actually going on in the moment.

“When you're in the shower, are you actually in the shower?” he asked. “You're usually at work already in traffic. Caught up in everything that has to be done. But really, in that moment, what's actually going on: you’re shampooing your hair.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

When Muscara teaches mindfulness meditation, he said, professionals who are caught up in the stress of work and life quickly release their tension.

It's a superpower. To be able to have a quality of focus and groundedness amid all of this chaos is something most people don't have. - Cory Muscara, mindfulness meditation expert

“They get it very quickly because they're so caught in their thoughts, so caught in their stress that they feel the freedom and the peace and the ease that this is creating,” he said. “Also, it's a superpower. To be able to have a quality of focus and groundedness amid all of this chaos is something most people don't have.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Muscara said this "superpower" can be practiced at any moment from meditating to focusing on breathing.

“You could do it while you're having a conversation, while you're talking to your child, while you're driving,” he said. “All of those are opportunities to bring your full presence, full focus into the moment.”