Miami mayor blames coronavirus spike on restaurants

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is blaming restaurants that are not enforcing social distancing guidelines for the recent surge in coronavirus cases in Miami-Dade County, according to a report by WPLG Local 10.

"When we started opening up our restaurants, unfortunately I think society started to think that we were signaling the all-clear," Suarez said during a press conference Sunday.

He vowed the government will be cracking down on all noncompliant businesses or restaurants.

“If we don’t act now, if we are not disciplined, this could get out of control,” Suarez added.

The mayor's office did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment on the report or on specific details on how it plans to hold noncompliant businesses or restaurants accountable.

According to the report, coronavirus cases in Miami-Dade County surpassed 25,000 as of Sunday, a surge that Suarez has called "concerning" and "alarming."

“We are starting to see our hospital numbers tick up," Suarez said. "We do know that the great majority of the new positives are the 18-to-35 demographic, but of course those people in that demographic go home and interact with their parents and grandparents and that’s a tremendous concern.”

Suarez told FOX Business last week the city would not be entering phase 3 due to the recent surge in cases. He also said the city did not have immediate plans to roll back its reopening or implement another stay-at-home order.

On Monday, Florida's Department of Health reported more than 2,900 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to over 100,000. There were also 12 new deaths announced, raising the statewide toll to more than 3,000.

Suarez will reportedly meet with Miami-Dade County health officials Monday to go over the latest coronavirus data. He will also meet with other mayors in Miami-Dade County regarding the county's options for moving forward.

