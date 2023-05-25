Mercedes ‘haute couture’ vehicle targets uber wealthy

If you ask Mercedes-Benz USA CEO Dimitris Psillakis what edges them out from competitors, he'd tell you it's having exclusive products coupled with a twist, ensuring customers are getting products that are tailored to their specific desires, according to Psillakis.

The focus on such details continues pulling in customers to buy the Maybach, which represents the highest level of luxury at Mercedes-Benz and has a hefty starting price in the six figures.

MERCEDES-BENZ RELEASING 'ACCELERATION INCREASE' SUBSCRIPTION FEE FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES

"Our customers are connoisseurs – with a fond appreciation for art, design and attention to detail," Psillakis said. "Very much like haute couture fashion, we provide the opportunity to individualize vehicles with unique color combinations, leathers, and interior trims to make their Mercedes-Benz or Mercedes-Maybach unique."

On Thursday, the company released an even more exclusive design package available that will only be available on the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV – which is the first all-electric Mercedes-Maybach, and the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS.

It's called the Night Series, and it gives a new look to the interior and exterior of the high-end luxury cars including dark chrome elements, rose gold details, the Maybach logo affixed the wheels and herringbone interior accents. According to reports, starting prices are slated to sit around $200,000.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 33.29 +0.88 +2.72% F FORD MOTOR CO. 12.09 +0.71 +6.24% TSLA TESLA INC. 193.17 +8.70 +4.72% TM TOYOTA MOTOR CORP. 140.08 +0.48 +0.34%

MERCEDES TO OFFER 'SUPER COMPUTER-LIKE PERFORMANCE' IN CARS WITH GOOGLE PARTNERSHIP

The three newly designed models are part of the company's commitment to individualize cars for each user. Through the MANUFAKTUR program, Psillakis said the company further enhances its existing product portfolio through select materials and exclusive paint finishes to allow customers to express their individuality.

Individualizing vehicles "is certainly a growing trend in the luxury segment," according to the chief executive.

"We feel it’s a critical element for customers who are looking for something special and unique, something that sets their vehicle apart from others and reinforces their passion for design, fashion and attention to detail," Psillakis said.

Psillakis said there is a very strong demand for luxury vehicles in the U.S. Psillakis expects that demand to persist in the coming months even with the uncertain economic climate.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

As a result, the company says its laser focused on expanding its luxury offerings "especially at the high end, which reflects the demand for luxury products in core markets such as the United States," Psillakis said.