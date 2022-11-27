Expand / Collapse search
Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz releasing 'Acceleration Increase' subscription fee for electric vehicles

The $1,200 a year subscription allows Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph one second faster

Mercedes-Benz is releasing a new "Acceleration Increase" feature for its electric vehicles that costs $1,200 a year for drivers to "unleash enhanced performance" of their cars. 

The subscription will allow the Mercedes-EQ EQE and Mercedes-EQ EQS to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph .8 to 1.0 seconds faster through "fine tuning of the electric motors," according to the German automaker. 

Mercedes

Presentation of the new Mercedes-Benz EQ electric vehicles on November 07, 2022, in Lisbon, Portugal. (Horacio Villalobos Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The feeling of driving your Mercedes-EQ is a new experience every day – particularly its powerful, immediate acceleration," Mercedes explains. "Acceleration Increase boosts this performance even further: electronically increasing the motor's output also increases the torque significantly, giving you a faster 0-to-60 MPH time." 

Once the feature is unlocked for the yearly $1,200 fee, the car's maximum motor output will increase by 20 to 24%. 

The subscription is coming soon in the U.S. A spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz did not respond to questions on Sunday about the timetable for its release. 

Mercedes

The ‘Acceleration Increase’ feature will allow the Mercedes EQ vehicles to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph .8 to 1.0 seconds faster.  (Horacio Villalobos Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Mercedes

01 October 2021, Spain, Barcelona: The steering wheel and display of a Mercedes EQ on the Mercedes-Benz stand at 'Automobile Barcelona 2021.' (Clara Margais/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Car companies have been trending toward releasing subscriptions for new features on their vehicles. Earlier this year, BMW started rolling out heated seats that cost roughly $15 a month in the United Kingdom and other countries. 

BMW also offers monthly subscriptions for heated steering wheels and a high beams assistant. 