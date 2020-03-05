Meghan Markle, Prince Harry back in UK for final royal appearances

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are scheduled to make the first of their final two appearances as senior members of the British royal family on Thursday evening in the UK, where they’ll attend a charity event honoring service members and veterans.

The Endeavour Fund awards will celebrate certain members who have used sports as a tool for their recoveries. The charity works “with a range of organisations to support the delivery of opportunities for those that have been injured in service to be part of a team again and take part in epic endeavours,” according to its website.

Markle and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, also attended last year’s event.

Thursday night’s awards ceremony will be their first appearance together since their bombshell "Megxit" announcement.

They did not bring their baby boy, Archie, along for the trip, the Daily Mail UK reported.

Then, on March 9, the Sussexes will join the Queen, Harry’s older brother, Prince William, and his wife, Duchess Kate, as well as their father, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth Day, according to a Royal Communications press release.

Come March 31, Markle and Harry will lose their status as active members of the royal family but will keep their titles of Duke and Duchess.

The Sussexes announced in January they would be stepping back from their roles and would be splitting their lives between the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada.

With the end-of-March deadline swiftly approaching, U.K. taxpayers have been left wondering if they will be stuck footing the couple’s hefty security tab, which the Daily Mail has estimated at about 20 million British pounds, or $25.5 million.

The high-price security is due, in part, to Harry's history as a former officer with the British Army, according to the Standard. He has previously been identified as a target for terrorists, such as the Taliban, who have made assassination threats against him.

