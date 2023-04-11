Expand / Collapse search
Mega Millions numbers drawn for Tuesday's $441M jackpot

Tuesday's estimated $441 million jackpot would be the 14th largest prize in Mega Millions history

The winning numbers were drawn for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing worth an estimated $441 million, according to Megamillions.com.

The cash value is $238.8 million.

The numbers drawn were:  31, 35, 53, 54, 55, plus the gold Mega Ball: 24  The Megaplier was 3X.

The Mega Millions jackpot continued to grow after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.

Person filling out a Mega Millions card

A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File / AP Newsroom)

The numbers drawn Friday evening were  12, 32,  49, 51, 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 21. The Megaplier was 2X.

While nobody won the jackpot, there was one ticket that matched five numbers in Pennsylvania worth $1 million.

There were also 17 winning tickets that matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third-tier prize of $10,000.

Mega Millions card

Mega Millions Lottery ticket are displayed in a store in New York City, U.S. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid / Reuters Photos)

Four tickets are worth $20,000 each because they include the optional Megaplier.

Four Mega Millions jackpots have been awarded this year, and they all won in January.

On January 13, a $1.348 billion prize was won in Maine, the game’s second-highest prize ever.

Mega logo with money in the background

Mega Millions logo displayed on a phone screen and coins are seen in this illustration photo. ( Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

It was followed in short order by a $20 million jackpot won in New York on January 17, then two jackpots won in Massachusetts – $33 million on January 24 and $31 million on January 31.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.