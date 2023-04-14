Expand / Collapse search
Mega Millions numbers drawn for Friday's $476M jackpot

Friday's estimated jackpot has grown to $476 million with a cash value of $253.1 million

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn In Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.

That means Friday night's jackpot is worth $476 million, according to Megamillions.com.

The cash value is $253.1 million.

The numbers drawn were: 23,  27,  41,  48,  51 plus the gold Mega Ball: 22  The Megaplier was 2X.

Person filling out a Mega Millions card

A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File / AP Newsroom)

The numbers drawn for Tuesday's game were:  31, 35, 53, 54, 55, plus the gold Mega Ball: 24  The Megaplier was 3X.

While nobody won the jackpot, two tickets matched five numbers worth $1 million in Arizona and California.

There was also one ticket that matched five numbers plus the Megaplier worth $3 million in Florida.

Mega Millions card

Mega Millions Lottery ticket are displayed in a store in New York City, U.S. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid / Reuters Photos)

On January 13, a $1.348 billion prize was won in Maine, the game’s second-highest prize ever.

It was followed in short order by a $20 million jackpot won in New York on January 17, then two jackpots won in Massachusetts – $33 million on January 24 and $31 million on January 31.

Mega logo with money in the background

Mega Millions logo displayed on a phone screen and coins are seen in this illustration photo. ( Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesday and Friday.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.