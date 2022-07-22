Expand / Collapse search
Here are Friday's winning Mega Millions numbers

The next Mega Millions jackpot drawing is Tuesday, July 26

Friday night's Mega Millions drawing has a prize of $660 million.

The cash value is more than $388 million.

The numbers drawn were: 60, 66, 14, 40, 64 and the gold Mega Ball 16. The Megaplier was 3X.

The Mega Millions jackpot reached this point after no one matched the six numbers drawn on Tuesday.

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT RISES TO $630M

The jackpot has been growing for four months, with Tuesday's jackpot having reached $555 million. 

Even though no one took the top prize home, there were still plenty of winners on Tuesday, including four people who won the second place prize of $1 million for matching the five white balls, according to the lottery website. 

The Mega Millions jackpot has been won four times this year so far, on January 28, March 8, April 12 and April 15, the website said. 

Friday’s drawing will be the fifth-largest prize ever offered by the lottery in its 20-year history. 

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever was $1.537 billion, which was won in South Carolina in October 2018. 