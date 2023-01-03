Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lottery

Mega Millions jackpot spikes to estimated $785M

Next Mega Millions drawing is on Tuesday

close
Jackpot CEO Akshay Khanna reveals how the startup plans to disrupt the $100 billion lottery market on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Jackpot CEO reveals plan to digitize the lottery industry

Jackpot CEO Akshay Khanna reveals how the startup plans to disrupt the $100 billion lottery market on 'The Claman Countdown.'

The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to an estimated $785 million. 

No ticket matched all six numbers that were drawn on Friday night. The white balls were 1, 3, 6, 44 and 51 and the gold Mega Ball was 7. 

The next drawing is set for late Tuesday night. 

HERE ARE THE WINNING NUMBERS IN FRIDAY'S $685M MEGA MILLIONS DRAWING

A person holds a Mega Millions lottery ticket

A person holds a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Tempe, Ariz., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. ((AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) / AP Newsroom)

The Mega Millions jackpot has exceeded $700 million on only three previous occasions. All three times, those rolls continued on past $1 billion. 

A cashier at a store hands a Mega Million lottery ticket to a player

A cashier at a store hands a Mega Million lottery ticket to a person who plays in Burlingame, California, United States on December 23, 2022.  ((Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

One was two years ago when the jackpot was eventually won in Michigan at $1.05 billion on Jan. 22, 2021. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In the Dec. 30 drawing, there were more than 2.7 million winning tickets with prizes ranging from $2 to $1 million.

A man fills out lottery tickets

A person plays Mega Millions lottery at a store in Burlingame, California, on Dec. 23, 2022.  ((Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

A ticket sold in Ohio won $1 million and 82 tickets across the U.S. clinched the third-tier prize.  

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS 

In the 22 drawings since the jackpot was last won in October, there have been more than 19.8 million winning tickets at all prize levels. 