Mega Millions jackpot spikes to estimated $785M

The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to an estimated $785 million.

No ticket matched all six numbers that were drawn on Friday night. The white balls were 1, 3, 6, 44 and 51 and the gold Mega Ball was 7.

The next drawing is set for late Tuesday night.

The Mega Millions jackpot has exceeded $700 million on only three previous occasions. All three times, those rolls continued on past $1 billion.

One was two years ago when the jackpot was eventually won in Michigan at $1.05 billion on Jan. 22, 2021.

In the Dec. 30 drawing, there were more than 2.7 million winning tickets with prizes ranging from $2 to $1 million.

A ticket sold in Ohio won $1 million and 82 tickets across the U.S. clinched the third-tier prize.

In the 22 drawings since the jackpot was last won in October, there have been more than 19.8 million winning tickets at all prize levels.