Mega Millions jackpot rises to staggering $687M ahead of Friday drawing
Tuesday night's winning numbers were 2, 49, 50, 61 and 70 with a Mega ball of 14 and a 2X Megaplier
The Mega Millions jackpot now sits at an estimated $687 million after no tickets matched the winning numbers during Tuesday night's drawing.
The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were 2, 49, 50, 61 and 70 with a Mega ball of 14. The Megaplier was 2X.
While no one claimed the big bucks, two lucky players – one in California and one in Michigan – matched all five white balls to win the game's second-tier prize of $1 million.
The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, March 8, and players will be hoping to win the estimated $687 million jackpot – the sixth-largest prize ever offered by the game – or the $332.3 million cash option.
The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game.
The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Dec. 8 in California, where two winners matched all six numbers to take home the $395 million prize. It has been increasing since then.
Mega Millions tickets are $2 per play and an additional dollar for the Megaplier option. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is 9:45 p.m. on draw nights.