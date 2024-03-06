Mega Millions jackpot rises to staggering $687M ahead of Friday drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot now sits at an estimated $687 million after no tickets matched the winning numbers during Tuesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were 2, 49, 50, 61 and 70 with a Mega ball of 14. The Megaplier was 2X.

While no one claimed the big bucks, two lucky players – one in California and one in Michigan – matched all five white balls to win the game's second-tier prize of $1 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, March 8, and players will be hoping to win the estimated $687 million jackpot – the sixth-largest prize ever offered by the game – or the $332.3 million cash option.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Dec. 8 in California, where two winners matched all six numbers to take home the $395 million prize. It has been increasing since then.

