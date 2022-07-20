Mega Millions jackpot rises to $630M

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to increase after no one matched the six numbers drawn on Tuesday.

The upcoming jackpot prize for Friday’s drawing reached $630 million, according to the Mega Millions website on Wednesday.

The jackpot has been growing for four months, and rose after when no winner matched the numbers of 2, 31, 32, 37 and 70, along with the gold Mega Ball 25. On Tuesday, the jackpot had reached $555 million.

Even though no one took the top prize home, there were still plenty of winners on Tuesday, including four people who won the second place prize of $1 million for matching the five white balls, according to the lottery website.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been won four times this year so far, on January 28, March 8, April 12 and April 15, the website said.

Friday’s drawing will be the fifth-largest prize ever offered by the lottery in its 20-year history. After taxes and fees, the potential winner would take home $359.7 million cash, the lottery said.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever was $1.537 billion, which was won in South Carolina in October 2018.

The next Mega Millions jackpot drawing is Friday, July 22 at 11 p.m. ET.

