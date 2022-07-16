Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Michigan man wins $6 million from lottery scratch off

The Michigan man chose to take a lump-sum payment of $4.1 million

A Michigan man won $6 million from a lottery scratch-off ticket.

The man, who is choosing to remain anonymous, won the multi-million dollar prize after buying the Michigan Lottery's new "Diamond Riches" instant game, according to the lottery.

The anonymous man said he's been "shaking" since he scratched off the ticket.

"It’s really unreal to be sitting here collecting $6 million," he said. "I haven’t stopped shaking since I scratched the ticket off."

Michigan Scratch off

A Michigan man won $6 million from a lottery scratch-off ticket. (Michigan Lottery / Fox News)

The ticket was bought at a convenience store in Vanderbilt, Michigan, which is in the northern portion of the state.

He chose to receive the winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $4.1 million versus 30 annuity payments amounting to the full amount.

logo for Michigan Lottery

Michigan Lottery logo (Michigan Lottery / Fox News)

According to a press release, the man plans to take a vacation to Disneyland and save the rest. 

"Winning is unreal and a big blessing. I never thought I would be a millionaire," he said.