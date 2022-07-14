Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle and Budget

North Carolina farmer wins $100K lottery after he craved a steak

William Jones bought his winning lottery ticket while he was picking up propane for his grill

Sometimes it pays to give into your food cravings. 

A turkey farmer in North Carolina won $100,000 in the lottery because he wanted steak for dinner. 

William Jones, 32, of Richlands, North Carolina, was buying a propane tank for his grill so that he could cook the steaks, he told the NC Education Lottery in a press release. 

That’s when he decided to buy a $100 Million Mega Cash ticket. 

Earlier that day, Jones had won another $500 on an Extreme Cash lottery ticket — which is why he tried his luck again.

"I tell you what, it was worth the $20," Jones said, as the press release also noted.

William Jones with his lottery check

William Jones, a turkey farmer in North Carolina wanted steak for dinner, so while he was out buying propane for his grill, he bought a lottery ticket and won $100,000.  (NC Education Lottery / Fox News)

Jones collected his prize on Tuesday.

He brought home $71,016 after state and federal taxes.

He plans to use his winnings on his upcoming wedding, he told the NC Education Lottery. 