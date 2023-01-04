Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $940M

The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $940 million after another drawing without a grand prize winner on Tuesday.

No ticket matched all of the six numbers drawn. The white balls were 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44 and the gold Mega Ball was 18.

The next drawing is scheduled to be held on Friday.

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT SPIKES TO ESTIMATED $785M

Nearly all winners opt for a cash payout, which would be an estimated $483.5 million.

There have been 23 straight drawings without anyone taking the top prize.

This is the second time in just over five months that the jackpot is closing in on 10 figures. In the more than 20 years since the game began in 2002, there have been three larger jackpots than Friday's estimated prize.

There were more than 2.9 million winning tickets in Tuesday's drawing alone, with prizes ranging from $2 up to $4 million.

Of those, six tickets matched the five white balls to clinch the game's second-tier prize, with three sold in Arizona, Mississippi and South Dakota.

They were worth $4 million each and those winning tickets in Mississippi and South Dakota marked the largest Mega Millions prizes ever won in those states.

Three lottery tickets sold in Maryland, Texas and Virginia won the $1 million prize.

Six Mega Millions jackpots were awarded last year.

The odds to win the jackpot are one in 302.6 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.