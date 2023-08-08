Expand / Collapse search
Mega Millions boasts largest prize in game's history with $1.58B jackpot

The massive prize has surpassed the game’s previous record jackpot of $1.537B, which was won in 2018

FOX Business' Madison Alworth explains how the Federal Reserve influences the Mega Millions jackpot on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'

How Fed interest rates are affecting the Mega Millions jackpot

A lucky player could claim the largest Mega Millions jackpot in history as the grand prize now sits at $1.58 billion – an estimated cash value of $783.3 million – for Tuesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were 13, 19, 20, 32 and 33 with a Mega ball of 14. The Megaplier was 2X.

Winning tickets, if any, are typically announced a few hours after the drawing.

The current prize edges the game's previous jackpot record of $1.537 billion, which was won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018. That instance was the first time the jackpot surpassed the billion mark, and it has reached that level four times since then.

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached new heights as the game boasts a record-breaking prize worth $1.58 billion. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The last time a massive Mega Millions jackpot was claimed was on April 14, when a winning ticket in New York matched all six numbers to win the grand prize of $483 million or a lump-sum prize of $256.9 million.

The jackpot was won again a few days later on April 18 for $20 million and has continued to rise since then.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

Mega Millions tickets

Mega Millions tickets are $2 and available to purchase in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the Virgin Islands, until 9:45 p.m. on draw nights. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Mega Millions jackpot wins in 2023:

  • $1.35 billion — Jan. 13; Maine.
  • $20 million — Jan. 17; New York.
  • $31 million — Jan. 24; Massachusetts.
  • $31 million — Jan. 31; Massachusetts.
  • $483 million — April 14; New York.
  • $20 million — April 18; New York.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 per play and an additional dollar for the Megaplier option. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is 9:45 p.m. on draw nights.