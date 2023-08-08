Mega Millions boasts largest prize in game's history with $1.58B jackpot

A lucky player could claim the largest Mega Millions jackpot in history as the grand prize now sits at $1.58 billion – an estimated cash value of $783.3 million – for Tuesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were 13, 19, 20, 32 and 33 with a Mega ball of 14. The Megaplier was 2X.

Winning tickets, if any, are typically announced a few hours after the drawing.

The current prize edges the game's previous jackpot record of $1.537 billion, which was won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018. That instance was the first time the jackpot surpassed the billion mark, and it has reached that level four times since then.

MEGA MILLIONS NOW AT $1.05 BILLION AFTER NO WINNER FRIDAY

The last time a massive Mega Millions jackpot was claimed was on April 14, when a winning ticket in New York matched all six numbers to win the grand prize of $483 million or a lump-sum prize of $256.9 million.

The jackpot was won again a few days later on April 18 for $20 million and has continued to rise since then.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO RIGHT AFTER YOU WIN THE JACKPOT

Mega Millions jackpot wins in 2023:

$1.35 billion — Jan. 13; Maine.

$20 million — Jan. 17; New York.

$31 million — Jan. 24; Massachusetts.

$31 million — Jan. 31; Massachusetts.

$483 million — April 14; New York.

$20 million — April 18; New York.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE