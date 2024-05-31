Medline recalls 1.5M adult bed rails after 2 deaths

More than 1 million adult bed rails are being recalled in the U.S. and Canada after two reported deaths associated with the product, safety regulators said.

On Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Medline Industries LP jointly announced that two models of Bed Assist Bar adult portable bed rails are being recalled because they pose a risk of entrapment and asphyxia.

"When the recalled bed rails are attached to an adult’s bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress," the notice read. "This poses a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation."

The company received two reports of entrapment deaths tied to the product. The deaths occurred in July 2019 and November 2023, and involved a 76-year-old woman at a senior nursing facility in Iowa and an 87-year-old woman at a residential care facility in South Carolina, according to the recall notice.

The CPSC is urging consumers to "immediately" stop using the bed rails and contact the company for a refund. They are also urged to report any related incidents to the agency.

The 1.5 million bed rails that are impacted by the recall were sold between July 2009 and March 2024, according to the notice.

They were available through Medline’s websites and major online retailers like Amazon and Walmart, CVS and Walgreens.

The product could also be purchased at online medical supply stores nationwide, including Cascade Healthcare Solutions and Magic Medical.

About 5,522 units were sold in Canada.