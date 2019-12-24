Possible measles exposure at these airports

Health Department officials have issued warnings of possible measle exposure sites in three U.S. cities.

Officials warned of exposure to the viral infection at airports Austin, Texas; Richmond, Virginia, and Chicago, USA Today reported Monday.

The warnings come after one traveler with the infection visited all three airports as he flew from Austin to Chicago with a connecting flight to Richmond, according to the Austin American-Statesman citing Dr. Mark Escott, the interim health authority at Austin Public Health.

"Measles is an acute, highly contagious viral disease," Escott said. "A small number of cases are capable of quickly producing epidemics."

The traveler in question apparently contracted the illness while traveling in Europe from late November to early December and developed a rash on Dec. 17 and was diagnosed this month, according to the city of Austin.

The person visited several other public locations in Austin but is no longer contagious, the city said.

Measles spreads through coughing, sneezing or other contact between two people involving droplets from the nose, mouth or throat. Getting the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine can help people avoid contracting the infection.

Babies, unvaccinated pregnant women and people with weak immune systems are most at risk of developing measles if exposed and unvaccinated, according to the UK's National Health Service.

On Dec. 11, three unvaccinated children contracted measles during a trip abroad and visited various parts of Denver International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.

