The McRib returns to McDonald's for its 'Farewell Tour'

The McRib is returning to the McDonald's menu for a limited time

Can the return of the McRib save McDonald’s?

The McRib sandwich is coming back to McDonald's yet again, for what the fast food chain teases could be the very last time.

According to the McDonald's website, the sandwich filled with boneless pork, BBQ sauce, onions and pickles is back, but only for a limited time until Nov. 20, 2022. 

McDonald's has reintroduced its McRib sandwich for a limited time.

MCDONALD'S TO RELEASE ‘NOSTALGIC’ ADULT HAPPY MEAL

The last time the sandwich was reintroduced was in November 2021.

"Get one while you can because this is the McRib Farewell Tour," the company's statement says. "Enjoy our famous pork sandwich as if it's your last!"

The sandwich had its initial debut in 1981 in Kansas City.

The sandwich first debuted at McDonald's back in 1981 in Kansas City, Kansas, and has continued to have limited runs since.