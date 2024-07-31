McDonald's is testing a new, bigger burger: Here's what's on it

McDonald's rolled out the new, bigger burger that it has been teasing for months – but the beefed-up offering is currently only available in limited markets.

McDonald's President and CEO Chris Kempczinski told investors on the fast food giant's earnings call Monday that the "more satiating" burger will be called "The Big Arch," and "includes two beef patties, perfectly layered with melting cheese, crispy toppings, and a tangy McDonald's sauce."

Kempczinski said the fast food giant would be testing the Big Arch in three international markets this year. A McDonald's spokesperson told FOX Business on Wednesday that the product was launched nationally in Portugal this month, and it will be available across Canada and Germany in August.

The initial in-restaurant tests in those countries will determine McDonald's broader rollout strategy to other markets.

McDonald's announced last year that a larger burger was in the works, and in May, CFO Ian Borden said the company would "be testing this burger in a few markets later this year, ensuring that it has universal appeal before scaling it across the globe."

A press release from Canada last week revealed further details, saying the burger would include "three slices of white processed cheese, crispy onions, slivered onions, pickles, lettuce, and our new, delicious Big Arch sauce." According to Business Insider, the Big Arch burger will weigh in at a whopping 14 ounces.

Details of McDonald's larger burger came as the company reported a drop in sales for the first time in years as it struggled to draw in cash-strapped customers amid higher menu prices.

The world's largest fast food chain said Monday its global sales fell 1% in the second quarter, its first decline in 13 quarters, compared with analysts' average estimate of a 0.53% rise, according to LSEG data.

To reverse the decline, fast food chains including McDonald's and Burger King have launched several promotions in an attempt to boost customer traffic during persistent inflation.

McDonald's plans to extend its own budget-friendly $5 meal offer into August at most U.S. locations after its launch on June 25.

Kempczinski said on the earnings call this week that the Big Arch "will provide great value for money."

FOX Business' Aislinn Murphy and Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.