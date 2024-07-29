Krispy Kreme getting into the Olympic spirit with $1 doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is getting into the Olympic spirit with $1 doughnuts.

The company on Monday unveiled a pair of promotions for $1 doughnuts, one of which will occur Wednesday and the other Thursday.

With the deals, Krispy Kreme said it was "encouraging Americans to ‘Go for the Glaze’" as Team USA competes with other countries’ athletes for medals during the ongoing Paris Olympic Games.

The company will charge all customers just $1 for any type of doughnut during the Wednesday deal.

That one-day promotion comes with no doughnut limit; however, it will only run "while supplies last" and can only be found in-store, according to Krispy Kreme.

For the deal that starts the next day, only customers that belong to Krispy Kreme’s free rewards program will be able to buy doughnuts for $1. And, unlike Wednesday, the cheap price will only apply to Original Glazed doughnuts, according to the company.

Krispy Kreme will only hold that promotion "for a limited time" in-store and digitally "while supplies last" on Thursday, it said.

The announcement of the two $1 doughnut deals came just a handful of days after the Paris Olympics officially kicked off Friday with the highly-anticipated opening ceremony. That event notched 28.6 million viewers on NBC and Peacock and 666,000 on Telemundo Deportes, according to NBC Sports.

Friday also marked the debut of its "Go USA" dozen that consists of its Original Glazed Doughnuts, Chocolate Iced Glazed with Sprinkles Doughnuts and American flag-resembling Go USA Doughnuts. Krispy Kreme said it will only sell the special dozen during the Olympics.

A smaller, 6-pack version of the "Go USA" collection has hit the shelves at certain grocery stores too, Krispy Kreme said.

Team USA has collected 20 medals during the Olympic Games as of late Monday afternoon. Among those are 3 gold, eight silver and 9 bronze, according to Team USA.

The Games are slated to continue until Aug. 11.