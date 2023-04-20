McDonald's to temporarily offer Big Mac sauce for dipping option

McDonald’s customers will soon be able to get Big Mac sauce on the side for dipping.

Dip cups of the "creamy, tangy, slightly sweet" sauce will make a limited-time appearance on McDonald’s menus, the fast-food chain revealed Wednesday. The offer starts April 27 at participating restaurants.

Customers ordering Chicken McNuggets will be able to get the Big Mac sauce for dipping at no extra charge, the company said. For all other menu items, it will be à la carte.

To get sauce dip cups, customers must use McDonald's app for orders.

The chain known for its golden arches previously hinted at an imminent sauce-related announcement in a tweet Monday, saying, "I just got told a saucy secret, plz don’t text and ask me what it is." A photo that included a glimpse of the dip cup packaging accompanied it.

McDonald’s said the colors blue and silver will appear on the dip cup packaging, a "throwback" to the original Big Mac sandwich wraps.

The sauce’s origins date to the late '60s, when the popular Big Mac was introduced.

The fast-food chain recently touted that it’s making its "classic burgers even better" through several enhancements, including softer buns, "juicier" caramelized onions and "perfectly" melted cheese. That includes the Big Mac.

The company’s shares have seen a 10% increase since 2023 began. Over the last 12 months, the price has climbed over 13%.

