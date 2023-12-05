Expand / Collapse search
McDonald's spinoff restaurant 'CosMc's' opening in Chicago

McDonald’s is set to debut a new spin-off restaurant in a Chicago suburb – although the exact details about the opening are being kept under tight wraps.

The new restaurant will be called "CosMc’s," a small-format concept restaurant that is expected to focus heavily on drinks such as coffee, iced teas, lemonades, frozen beverages and a range of energy drinks known as signature galactic boosts. Food and desserts are also touted as being served.

The world's largest fast-food chain announced earlier this year that it would be opening a small handful of CosMc’s sites in early 2024.

An aerial view shot of CsMc's

FOX 32 Chicago captured aerial views of the concept location in Bolingbrook in Will County. The new restaurant concept will be called CosMc’s, named after an alien character that appeared in McDonald's ads in the 80s and 90s. (FOX 32 / Fox News)

Unlike the traditional golden arches associated with McDonald's, CosMc's will boast its own unique identity while retaining the familiar DNA of the renowned fast-food chain, CEO Chris Kempczinski told analysts in July.

CosMc’s will have its own logo and color scheme too, with operators opting for a navy blue and yellow color scheme as opposed to McDonald’s famous red and yellow branding.

The name of the new restaurant stems from a six-armed alien character that appeared in the company's advertisements from the 1980s and early 1990s. The alien relocates from a home in outer space after finding out about burgers and fries from McDonald's. The ads also featured Ronald McDonald, Grimace and The Professor.

McDonalds CEO Chris Kempczinski

CEO Chris Kempczinski, said CosMc's will boast its own unique identity while retaining the familiar DNA of the renowned fast-food chain. (Reuters Photos)

FOX 32 Chicago captured aerial views of the concept location in Bolingbrook in Will County, near the intersection of Boughton and Weber Roads, providing a sneak peek into what promises to be a novel dining experience. McDonad's global headquarters are located in Chicago.

CosMc’s signs on the exterior walls were covered as speculation grew as to what the restaurant would serve and what would make it different from typical McDonald’s restaurants.

Fox Business reached out to McDonald’s for more information on the new store and the new concept but did not receive a response. McDonald's will likely have more information about development plans and new format innovations at its investor day tomorrow. 

An aerial view shot of CsMc's

CosMc’s signs on the exterior walls were covered as speculation grows as to what the restaurant will serve and what will make it different from typical McDonald’s restaurants. (FOX 32 / Fox News)

Food sleuths online posted pictures of what appeared to be the restaurant’s menu from the drive-thru.

As well as drinks, the purported menu also includes sandwiches, McMuffins, McFlurries and bite-sized desserts. 

McDonald’s shares have risen 8% this year, trailing the S&P 500′s gains of 19%.