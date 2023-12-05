McDonald's spinoff restaurant 'CosMc's' opening in Chicago

McDonald’s is set to debut a new spin-off restaurant in a Chicago suburb – although the exact details about the opening are being kept under tight wraps.

The new restaurant will be called "CosMc’s," a small-format concept restaurant that is expected to focus heavily on drinks such as coffee, iced teas, lemonades, frozen beverages and a range of energy drinks known as signature galactic boosts. Food and desserts are also touted as being served.

The world's largest fast-food chain announced earlier this year that it would be opening a small handful of CosMc’s sites in early 2024.

MCDONALD'S TO REVAMP BURGER PATTIES IN MAJOR FAST FOOD OVERHAUL: 'NO MORE DRY PATTIES'

Unlike the traditional golden arches associated with McDonald's, CosMc's will boast its own unique identity while retaining the familiar DNA of the renowned fast-food chain, CEO Chris Kempczinski told analysts in July.

CosMc’s will have its own logo and color scheme too, with operators opting for a navy blue and yellow color scheme as opposed to McDonald’s famous red and yellow branding.

The name of the new restaurant stems from a six-armed alien character that appeared in the company's advertisements from the 1980s and early 1990s. The alien relocates from a home in outer space after finding out about burgers and fries from McDonald's. The ads also featured Ronald McDonald, Grimace and The Professor.

MCDONALD’S, CHIPOTLE TO HIKE MENU PRICES AFTER CALIFORNIA GOV. NEWSOM APPROVES $20 FAST FOOD MINIMUM WAGE

FOX 32 Chicago captured aerial views of the concept location in Bolingbrook in Will County, near the intersection of Boughton and Weber Roads, providing a sneak peek into what promises to be a novel dining experience. McDonad's global headquarters are located in Chicago.

CosMc’s signs on the exterior walls were covered as speculation grew as to what the restaurant would serve and what would make it different from typical McDonald’s restaurants.

Fox Business reached out to McDonald’s for more information on the new store and the new concept but did not receive a response. McDonald's will likely have more information about development plans and new format innovations at its investor day tomorrow.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Food sleuths online posted pictures of what appeared to be the restaurant’s menu from the drive-thru.

As well as drinks, the purported menu also includes sandwiches, McMuffins, McFlurries and bite-sized desserts.

McDonald’s shares have risen 8% this year, trailing the S&P 500′s gains of 19%.