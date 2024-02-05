McDonald's seasonal Shamrock Shake, Oreo Shamrock McFlurry hit menus

McDonald’s has put two popular seasonal desserts back on the menu for a limited time.

Sales of the Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry kicked off Monday at participating restaurants around the U.S., according to the fast-food giant.

There are some 13,500 McDonald’s restaurant locations across America.

Stores carrying the minty, green desserts will only have them "while supplies last."

The Shamrock Shake, which comes out yearly and dates back over five decades, consists of "creamy vanilla soft serve, blended with mint syrup and topped with a sweet, whipped topping," McDonald’s said. The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, which contains the crushed bits of the sandwich cookies, has accompanied the shake on McDonald’s menus each year since 2020.

Their release this year comes nearly six weeks before St. Patrick’s Day. In 2023, McDonald’s started the desserts’ limited-time run on Feb. 20.

McDonald’s has released temporary menu items and products to mark other seasonal events.

Ahead of the winter holidays last year, it sold a Holiday Pie for a short period, for example. It celebrated Halloween and "spooky szn" with four colors of Boo Buckets.

In the fall, certain local markets also saw iced and hot versions of its Pumpkin Spice Latte.

