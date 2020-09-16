McDonald's Travis Scott partnership popularity is leading to ingredient shortages across the country

Travis Scott's meal at McDonald’s is so popular that the famous fast-food chain is actually running out of burgers.

Continue Reading Below

Scott and his Cactus Jack music label officially launched their partnership with McDonald’s on Sept. 8. The month-long promotion marks the first time that the fast-food giant has teamed up with a celebrity for promotion since its 1992 campaign with Michael Jordan, and it’s already wildly successful.

FOX Business confirmed that some of McDonald’s locations are now temporarily out of the ingredients that make up Scott’s meal. This is especially shocking given that the order is not made up of unique items, but rather McDonald’s menu staples – a Quarter Pounder with cheese, fries with BBQ sauce, and Sprite.

TRAVIS SCOTT’S FORTNITE CONCERT: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE RAPPER AND HIS DIGITAL SHOW

“No doubt, Cactus Jack sent you…A LOT of you. SO many of you," McDonald's said in a statement.

"In fact, it's been so lit, some of our restaurants have temporarily sold out of some of the ingredients in the meal," the company added. "We're working closely with our suppliers, distributors and franchisees to resupply impacted restaurants as quickly as possible. Stay tuned and don't worry, we've got more surprises from Cactus Jack coming soon."

LAWSUIT SAYS MCDONALD'S DISCRIMINATES AGAINST BLACK FRANCHISEES

The popularity of the partnership comes at a good time for McDonald’s, which has seen its stock hit a record high at $224 as of Wednesday, according to data from Dow Jones. The stock has gained nearly 22 percent this quarter, more than double the S&P’s 10% gain. While there’s likely more to the company’s success than the celebrity promotion, it’s certainly aided in the company’s sales as fans of the rapper have started a somewhat viral trend of filming themselves ordering the $6 meal.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Business Insider reports that McDonald’s U.S. CMO, Morgan Flatley, and Vicki Chancellor, the franchisee who is the head of McDonald's Operator's National Advertising Fund, sent a memo to staff asking franchisees to ensure that their staff is aware of the viral trend and able to respond when customers come in using lingo relevant to Scott’s fandom.

"Various Travis Scott Meal marketing materials include the line, 'Say Cactus Jack sent you', leading some customers to say, 'Cactus Jack sent me' or other social-media-inspired variations including: 'It's lit, sickomode,' 'The Fornite guy burger,' or 'You know why I am here' (while playing Travis Scott music)," the memo reads. "To reduce confusion, please make crew aware of these monikers or alternate ordering methods."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Scott’s label also designed custom T-shirts that McDonald’s employees can wear during the promotion.