McDonald's McCrispy Strips receive mixed reviews as analysts question impact on upcoming Snack Wrap

McDonald’s recently added McCripsy Strips to its U.S. menu and, according to one analyst, they might not be hitting the mark with all customers.

The fast-food giant first launched the McCrispy Strips in late April, with all participating restaurants across the country selling them by May 5.

The company said in an April 24 press release that the strips, which are McDonald’s first new permanent U.S. menu item in about four years, are made with "juicy, 100% white meat, coated with crispy golden-brown breading and bursting with a bold, new black pepper flavor."

Loop Capital suggested in a research note that some consumers have been less than impressed by their appearance in comparison to the Chicken Selects that McDonald’s once sold and chicken strips currently offered by other fast-food chains, Barron’s reported .

MCDONALD'S EXTENDING HOURS AT MOST US LOCATIONS THIS SUMMER AMID HIRING SURGE

In the note, Loop Capital analyst Alton Stump said the investment firm had "hoped the superior taste profile of the new chicken strips would overcome the product’s appearance" but has "received predominantly negative customer feedback to date," according to the outlet.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 304.78 -2.58 -0.84%

On the social media platform Reddit, some users have voiced criticism of the McCrispy Strips.

"These are horrible and taste like oversized Dino nuggets," one user said. A different user said they "don’t hold a candle to the chicken selects of the past."

Another called them "so stringy," saying McNuggets "are definitely better."

Others, meanwhile, praised the McCrispy Strips on Reddit.

One user said they were "my favorite thing at McDonald’s now," while another said the McCripsy Strips were "so good."

"They were good and loved the sauce!" another said.

Stump said Loop Capital had previously thought McDonald’s U.S. sales would get more of a lift from the McCrispy Strips debut, as well as the fast-food giant bringing back the Snack Wrap next month, but it now has reservations because of the negative customer feedback, according to Barron’s.

McDonald’s is set to bring the snack wrap back to menus starting July 10 with spicy or ranch flavor options, roughly nine years after the fan-favorite was discontinued nationwide.

MCDONALD'S CONFIRMS PERMANENT RETURN OF SNACK WRAPS AS MENU FAVORITE RETURNS

The snack wrap will have a McCrispy Strip inside it as well as shredded lettuce and cheese, McDonald’s said this month.

Stump suggested how some customers feel about the McCrispy Strips might be a bad sign for the upcoming snack wrap, but the tortilla "will mostly cover up the underwhelming appearance of the new chicken strip," according to Barron’s.

McDonald’s will see a 2% increase in its U.S. comparable sales during the second quarter and a 1.2% jump over the entirety of the year, Loop Capital reportedly projected.

The company declined to comment on the Loop Capital research note.

Some other firms have reportedly had more rosy views on the McCrispy Strips.

For instance, Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Harbour said in a research note that they should have a positive impact on sales, along with the snack wrap and McDonald’s plan to offer more drinks, Barron’s reported.

WITH ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY, AMERICANS ARE SPENDING LESS ON FAST FOOD

When the snack wrap returns, it will be a permanent offering on McDonald’s menus. The passion that McDonald’s customers have for snack wraps has prompted the fast-food giant to stage a comeback for the menu item.

Other fast-food companies like Popeye's and Wendy’s currently sell chicken wraps.